Microsoft is investigating the delayed chat messages issue in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

Today, some Microsoft Teams users in the US reported that they were facing delays in receiving chat messages on Microsoft Teams. Microsoft has now confirmed the issue and it is investigating further to resolve the issue for customers. Microsoft also revealed that Teams live events may also be impacted by this issue.

We’ve identified a potential networking issue that may be causing the problem. We’re working to confirm our findings while simultaneously exploring the optimal solution to remediate impact. Additional details can be found in the admin center under TM240228.

