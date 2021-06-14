Microsoft originally planned to create a whole new version of Windows free from the 30+ year legacy of the operating system, but some time earlier this year the company scrapped the plans, and instead decided to improve Windows 10.

We can see that decision reflected in an April 2021 job posting where Microsoft was looking for an engineer in the Windows shell team (which is responsible for things like the “Start & Taskbar to the touch, voice, and pen+ink interaction models, as well as features like snap and windowing“) to build “new parts and modernizing existing parts of the Windows UX“.

The senior program manager would conduct “user research to understand users’ needs” and test their new solutions.

Microsoft says its goal is to “unlock the creative and productive potential of customers” and we expect to see the early fruits of their work when Windows 11 is announced next week on the 24th June.

via WindowsLatest