Microsoft is adopting the famous Teams ringtone remix on TikTok

TikTok is the place to discover new songs and artists, not just for typical users but also for Microsoft. Earlier this year, an artist named Calum Newton created a remix of Teams ringtone featuring groovy tunes and Bill Gates’ voice. Microsoft loved it. Now, it is adopting the music on Teams by making it an official ringtone option for you.

“Calum Newton, who goes by CandyMoore.mp3 on social media, created an incredible remix of the ringtone, so we reached out and asked him to create a version that we could share with you,” said Surbhi Lohia, a product manager for Microsoft Teams. “His remix is now available for users to customize their Teams experience, and it hits hard enough to make you want to dance.”

The new ringtone Microsoft simply named “Remix,” should be available now. Users can change it on Teams’ desktop and web apps, and the changes will also be applied to their Teams mobile. On the desktop and web apps, just go to the Settings menu and select the new Remix ringtone option in the dropdown menu.

However, unlike the original remix version of the ringtone, the one coming to Teams will remove Gates’ part, leaving you with a plain yet the same energetic and futuristic beat. Microsoft said it is a good way “to bring in a fresh spin to a classic melody” since “the sound of an incoming Teams Call has become ubiquitous with the feeling of productivity.”

The discovery of the funky remix isn’t the only thing that made TikTok favorable to Microsoft. The company is also using the opportunity to use it as a way to better reach more people to endorse its products. Recently, it started a collab with creator Khaby Lame to promote the Xbox Series S console and sent Emily Zugay (the only user Windows is following on TikTok after making a meme out of its logo) some of its products, like an Xbox, a keyboard, a mouse, a controller, and a laptop. A week ago, Microsoft also released a rather weird music video featuring a man in a nightshirt while singing an original composition about Teams.