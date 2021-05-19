Microsoft will retire Internet Explorer 11 web browser on June 15, 2022

Microsoft today announced that the Internet Explorer 11 web browser will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022. This announcement is applicable only for certain versions of Windows 10. For enterprises, this retirement does not affect in-market Windows 10 LTSC or Server Internet Explorer 11 desktop applications. It also does not affect the MSHTML (Trident) engine. Microsoft recommends users to use Microsoft Edge web browser going forward.

Enterprises can make use of the Internet Explorer mode for legacy applications by following the below steps:

Check out the Internet Explorer mode website for more details. Get a custom cost-benefit analysis of Microsoft Edge and IE mode for your organization, with a Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ estimation tool, and access the Getting Started guide. Read the Getting Started guide for helpful check lists, instructional videos and links to no-cost support like FastTrack and App Assure who can help you with deployment as well as website and application compatibility. Reuse your Enterprise Mode Site List from Internet Explorer if you already have one. Reusing your Enterprise Mode Site List means you’re already on your way to setting up IE mode. If you don’t have one, create one using this Configure IE mode tool.

Source: Microsoft