Microsoft’s new Intelligent speakers can identify the people talking in a Microsoft Teams Room

At Ignite, Microsoft today announced a couple of new Intelligent speakers. These Intelligent speakers can identify the people talking in a Microsoft Teams Room using advanced speech recognition.

These speakers include a special 7-array microphone that uses AI to identify and differentiate the voices of up to 10 people in meetings and apply their name and profile to the live meeting transcript. Privacy focused users can turn attribution on or off at any time.

Microsoft Intelligent speakers will be available in private preview later in 2021.

Source: Microsoft

