Microsoft introduces a new category of intelligent cameras for Teams Rooms

Microsoft today introduced a new category of intelligent cameras for Teams Rooms that will deliver meeting experiences where everyone feels seen and represented. These new intelligent cameras from Jabra, Neat, Poly, and Yealink will offer the following unique features.

, enabling in-room cameras to use audio, facial movements, and gestures to detect who in the room is speaking, zooming in for a closer perspective. Multiple video streams that allow in-room participants to be placed in their own video pane. Instead of a single video stream where people are composed into a grid view, these cameras can show in-room participants through their own individual video feed. Also, these cameras can use a separate video stream to deliver a panoramic view of the room, so remote participants have full context of the space.

These new features will be available to camera OEMs in the coming months and rolled out as updates over the course of the next year.

Source: Microsoft