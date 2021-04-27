Microsoft and Intel partner to better detect cryptocurrency mining malware

According to recent research, there was a 53 percent increase in coin miner malware attacks in Q4 2020 compared to last year. In order to defend against this rising threat, Microsoft and Intel are working on a technology that uses silicon-based threat detection to enable endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to better detect cryptocurrency mining malware. This new technology can detect coin mining even when the malware is obfuscated and tries to evade security tools.

Microsoft is announcing the integration of Intel Threat Detection Technology (TDT) into Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, an addition that enhances the detection capability and protection against cryptojacking malware.

In addition to cryptocurrency mining, this technology expands the horizons for detecting more aggressive threats like side-channel attacks and ransomware.

The Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Intel TDT integrated solution works natively with Intel Core processors and the Intel vPro platform, 6th Generation or later.

