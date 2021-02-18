Microsoft Inspire is Microsoft’s largest partner event offering many opportunities for you to advance your business by interacting with global partners, industry leaders, and Microsoft experts. Like last year, Microsoft Inspire will be a digital event and the event is scheduled for July 14-15. Registration for Microsoft Inspire will open in June 2021.

Microsoft recently announced that partners with competencies (with the exception of the Cloud Business Applications competency) that have anniversary dates between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 are eligible for?a?one-year competency extension. Microsoft also made several new announcements for its partners, you can read about them here.

Source: Microsoft