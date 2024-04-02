Microsoft increases Copilot's image generation limit more than 6 times

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft is boosting the image generation capabilities of Copilot for Microsoft 365, letting users to transform ideas into visuals faster than ever before.

Here’s the exciting news. This month, Copilot users in Microsoft Designer will gain access to a powerful image generation tool fueled by DALL-E 3. Simply describe your vision with text, and the Copilot will create a custom image to match.

Later this month, we will bring expanded image generation capabilities in Microsoft Designer to users of Copilot for Microsoft 365, including priority access during peak times.

Copilot users won’t have to wait around for it during busy hours. They’ll receive priority access during peak usage times and a boost in daily image generation requests – jumping from 15 to a whopping 100!

These improvements mean you can now create images faster, eliminating the wait for AI inspiration and efficiently generating a high volume of images to perfectly match your project needs. Additionally, the workflow has been simplified, enabling instant visualization of ideas.

Plus, stay tuned for an increase in daily image generation boosts from 15 to 100 and shorter wait times for creations with Microsoft Designer and DALL-E 3 later this month. — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) April 2, 2024

Microsoft Copilot with DALL-E 3 integration is poised to become a game-changer for designers, marketers, and anyone looking to bring their ideas to life with stunning visuals.

Not only this, but with the GPT-4 Turbo access, Microsoft is also removing limitations on conversation length and frequency. Users can now have unlimited back-and-forth chats with Copilot, which can turn out to be a more natural and continuous workflow.

