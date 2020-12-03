Microsoft releases its annual holiday ad

Microsoft today released its annual holiday ad. Named “Find Your Joy (A Dog’s Dream),” the ad focuses on a dog who dreams to be with his friend through Microsoft products. Check out the ad above.

The holidays are a lot different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t experience joy and connection. ?

Our ad tells the story of Rufus, a dog who can’t physically be with his best bud but through his dreams, experiences the joy of togetherness and friendship.

Together, they go on an epic adventure into the ?worlds of Minecraft, Halo, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, just like Rufus’ humans. ?