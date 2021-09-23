Despite all the other major improvements in the Surface Duo 2, the biggest difference is the addition of a very competent 3 lens camera, but this is also the feature that is most divisive amongst fans of the earlier device.

The issue is the massive camera hump on the slim device, which means it can no longer fold open completely.

Microsoft is of course aware that they have compromised their original design vision but has sought to compensate for this in a number of ways.

First, they said that users rarely used the device fully folded open in the single-screen mode in any case.

Secondly, they have angled the camera cover slightly so that the camera cover sits flush on the surface of the opposing leaf when fully open.

Microsoft also added a border to the camera module to keep the lenses off the surface of any table you place it on to avoid scratches.

There is also a new magnet to keep the sides together even if they are not fully opposed.

Lastly, Microsoft is also using the gap to stow the Surface Slim Pen 2, with the gap just being wide enough to accommodate the pen with its new charging case.

Are our readers reassured by Microsoft’s compensation for the necessary evil of a good camera? Let us know below.

via the verge