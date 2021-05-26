Microsoft announces Green Software Foundation for building green software

At Build 2021, Microsoft yesterday announced the Green Software Foundation with Accenture, GitHub, and ThoughtWorks as founding members. The Green Software Foundation is a non-profit with the mission to create a trusted ecosystem of people, standards, tooling and best practices for building green software.

Green Software Foundation will focus on the following:

Standards : Agreeing on standards, best practices and patterns for building green software.

: Agreeing on standards, best practices and patterns for building green software. Innovation : Nurture the creation of trusted open-source and open-data projects and supporting academic research.

: Nurture the creation of trusted open-source and open-data projects and supporting academic research. Community: Facilitate the growth of a diverse and international community of green software ambassadors.

Mike Dolan, general manager and senior vice president, the Linux Foundation, said “The software industry and open source software community have both the opportunity and ability to build digital infrastructure with the least possible impact to our environment. We are happy to support the Green Software Foundation and its mission to build a neutral ecosystem for collaboration on standards, tooling and best practices for green software.”

Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, added, “The scientific consensus is clear: the world confronts an urgent carbon problem. It will take all of us working together to create innovative solutions to drastically reduce emissions. Today, Microsoft is joining with organizations who are serious about an environmentally sustainable future to drive adoption of green software development to help our customers and partners around the world reduce their carbon footprint.”

Source: Microsoft