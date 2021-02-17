Microsoft formally announce Windows 10 21H1, release to start to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel today

In a blog post today, John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery, formally announced the launch of Windows 10 21H1.

John noted that, due to the current global situation, the need to limit disruption meant that for the first time the H1 launch of Windows 10 would be a small one delivered via servicing technology but promised another update later this year, which will presumably be fuller.

Windows 10, version 21H1 will have a scoped set of features improving security, remote access and quality, with featured focused on the core experiences that Windows 10 rely on the most and addressing their most pressing needs.

New Features

New features include multicamera support for Windows Hello and security related performance improvements.

Windows Hello multicamera support to allow users to choose an external camera priority when using high end displays with integrated cameras.

Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times.

Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

Customers running either Windows 10, version 2004 or version 20H2 who choose to update to the new release will have a fast installation experience because the update will install like a monthly update. For consumer or commercial users coming from versions of Windows 10 earlier than the May 2020 Update (version 2004), the process of updating to the new release will be the same as it has been and will work in a similar manner to previous Windows 10 feature updates, using the same tools and processes. As this Windows 10 release is targeted for the first half of 2021, all Windows 10 editions of version 21H1 will receive 18 months of servicing.

Microsoft will begin releasing 21H1 builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel today to those Insiders who seek to opt in, and new features will be offered in future Windows Insider Preview Builds as they are ready. Broad availability of Windows 10, version 21H1 will begin later in the first half of this calendar year, with Microsoft releasing more information later.