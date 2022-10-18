Microsoft fixes SSL and TLS connection issues in Windows 11 21H2 with latest update

Microsoft has released KB5020387 out-of-band (OOB) update for those running Windows 11 21H2 update. It fixes the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) connection issues on devices running the 21H2. KB5020387 is a non-security update and therefore contains only improvements. Besides fixing the SSL and TLS connection issues, Microsoft added no other noteworthy changes to it.

Apart from introducing the fixes, the OOB update also takes the OS Build to 22000.1100. The complete official changelog is given below if you want to read it anyway.

Windows 11 KB5020387 changelog

Notably, KB5020387 includes no known issues. However, that does not contain any. It means Microsoft is not aware of any known issues in this OOB update. Meanwhile, you can download and install the latest update on your PC running Windows 11 21H2 by navigating to Settings > Windows update.

Let us know in the comments if it fixes the SSL and TLS bugs after the successful installation.