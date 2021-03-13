Microsoft has released several system updates for Surface Pro (5th gen) and Surface Pro 7+.  These updates improve graphics and system stability and bring security improvements for the Surface Pro (5th gen)  and brings a large number of improvements to the Surface Pro 7+.

Find the full change log below.

Surface Pro (5th gen):

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 5th Gen devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682Intel(R) HD Graphics 620 – Display adapter

Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics 640– Display adapter

27.20.100.8682

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Pro 7+:

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameVersion and Update
Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe Graphics27.20.100.9030 – Improves the performance and stability of system graphics; fixes the system bugcheck.
Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe Graphics Extn27.20.100.9030 – Improve integration between system services.
Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) Audio Controller – System Devices10.29.0.4842 –  Enhances the audio performance of the device.
Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) OED – System devices10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of the device.
Intel® Smart Sound Technology for Bluetooth® Audio: Audio, Video and Game Controller10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of your device.
Intel® Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio: Audio, Video and Game Controller10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of your device.
Intel® Precise Touch Device – Human Interface Devices3.0.100.241 – Improves the touch response of the device.
Intel (R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.20.1.1 -Improves the stability of Bluetooth.
Surface Integration: System Devices 30.39.139 –15.0.1447.1 – Improves the integration between the system and pen ink.
Surface ME – FirmwareFixes security updates and improves system stability.
Surface System Aggregator – Firmware10.101.139- Improves battery performance, system stability and system telemetry reporting.
Surface UEFI – Firmware12.41.141 – Improves system stability and system USB port identification.

Surface owners can download the new firmware by checking for updates in Settings.

