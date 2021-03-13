Microsoft has released several system updates for Surface Pro (5th gen) and Surface Pro 7+. These updates improve graphics and system stability and bring security improvements for the Surface Pro (5th gen) and brings a large number of improvements to the Surface Pro 7+.
Surface Pro (5th gen):
The following updates are available for Surface Pro 5th Gen devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682
|Intel(R) HD Graphics 620 – Display adapter
Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics 640– Display adapter
|27.20.100.8682
|Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension
|1952.14.0.1470
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2040.100.0.1029
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.82.3838
Surface Pro 7+:
The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Version and Update
|Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe Graphics
|27.20.100.9030 – Improves the performance and stability of system graphics; fixes the system bugcheck.
|Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe Graphics Extn
|27.20.100.9030 – Improve integration between system services.
|Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) Audio Controller – System Devices
|10.29.0.4842 – Enhances the audio performance of the device.
|Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) OED – System devices
|10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of the device.
|Intel® Smart Sound Technology for Bluetooth® Audio: Audio, Video and Game Controller
|10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of your device.
|Intel® Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio: Audio, Video and Game Controller
|10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of your device.
|Intel® Precise Touch Device – Human Interface Devices
|3.0.100.241 – Improves the touch response of the device.
|Intel (R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|22.20.1.1 -Improves the stability of Bluetooth.
|Surface Integration: System Devices 30.39.139 –
|15.0.1447.1 – Improves the integration between the system and pen ink.
|Surface ME – Firmware
|Fixes security updates and improves system stability.
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|10.101.139- Improves battery performance, system stability and system telemetry reporting.
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|12.41.141 – Improves system stability and system USB port identification.
Surface owners can download the new firmware by checking for updates in Settings.
