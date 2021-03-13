Microsoft has released several system updates for Surface Pro (5th gen) and Surface Pro 7+. These updates improve graphics and system stability and bring security improvements for the Surface Pro (5th gen) and brings a large number of improvements to the Surface Pro 7+.

Find the full change log below.

The following updates are available for Surface Pro 5th Gen devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8682 Intel(R) HD Graphics 620 – Display adapter Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics 640– Display adapter 27.20.100.8682 Improves graphics and system stability. Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.62.321.1 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 2040.100.0.1029 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.82.3838 Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Pro 7+:

The following updates are available for all Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Name Version and Update Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe Graphics 27.20.100.9030 – Improves the performance and stability of system graphics; fixes the system bugcheck. Intel (R) Iris (R) Xe Graphics Extn 27.20.100.9030 – Improve integration between system services. Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) Audio Controller – System Devices 10.29.0.4842 – Enhances the audio performance of the device. Intel (R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel (R) SST) OED – System devices 10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of the device. Intel® Smart Sound Technology for Bluetooth® Audio: Audio, Video and Game Controller 10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of your device. Intel® Smart Sound Technology for USB Audio: Audio, Video and Game Controller 10.29.0.4842 – Enhance the audio performance of your device. Intel® Precise Touch Device – Human Interface Devices 3.0.100.241 – Improves the touch response of the device. Intel (R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth 22.20.1.1 -Improves the stability of Bluetooth. Surface Integration: System Devices 30.39.139 – 15.0.1447.1 – Improves the integration between the system and pen ink. Surface ME – Firmware Fixes security updates and improves system stability. Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 10.101.139- Improves battery performance, system stability and system telemetry reporting. Surface UEFI – Firmware 12.41.141 – Improves system stability and system USB port identification.

Surface owners can download the new firmware by checking for updates in Settings.

via WBI