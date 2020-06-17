Microsoft has filed a DMCA complaint against a modified version of Windows named Ninjutsu OS. The creator of the piece of the software is accused of customizing Windows 10 in a way that breaks the terms of the company’s software license agreement.

According to Microsoft, removing specific Windows 10 applications, uninstalling bundle software, and changing certain Settings is a copyright violation. The creator of the project, however, claims that the Ninjutsu OS does not violate any copyright.

As per the creator of the Ninjutsu OS, the OS was designed to help beginners enter the field of information security, providing all the tools and the interface required for this type of work(via Mybroadband).

Microsoft believes that the following features offered by the Ninjutsu OS violate Microsoft’s software license agreement:

Customise Windows 10 with powerful tweak and optimize.

Protect your privacy by tweaking and customising Windows 10.

Disable many of the annoying features built into Windows.

Unwanted Windows components removal.

Remove/Disable many Windows programs and services.

“We have a good faith belief that the material made available on the page/links listed above has not been authorized by Microsoft, their agents, or the law for publication, listing or sale in this manner, or on your site,” the complaint said.

“As such, we request that you please act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the specific pages/links described above, and thereby prevent the illegal reproduction and distribution of Microsoft content, via your company’s network.”

It’s worth noting that Ninjutsu OS is not a pirated version of Windows 10, in fact, it needs users to have a Windows 10 license. In other words, the Ninjutsu OS is merely a software tool only for Windows 10 PCs.