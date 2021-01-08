Microsoft releases Figma Design Kit for Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft yesterday announced the release of v0.1 of Figma Design Kit for Microsoft Surface Duo. This Design Kit includes safe areas, design patterns & guidelines, dual screen postures, and components for designing Dual Screen apps for Surface Duo device.

The kit details dual screen capabilities and shows common use cases to help inspire your design. You can easily grab design elements and modify them as needed, giving you more time to create the best experience for your users.

Microsoft also has plans to expand the Design Kit with more design content and guidance in the future. You can learn more about this Design Kit from the source link below. You can pick up a Surface Duo here.

Source: Surface Duo developer blog