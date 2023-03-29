Excel 2023 update: Check Performance, Formula Argument Assistance, XLL add-ins blocking, more

Microsoft announced new features coming to Excel for this March 2023 update. The new features will arrive on the web, Windows, and Mac versions of Excel, but Excel for the web will get the most of them.

To start, web users of the spreadsheet program will get the “Check Performance” option under the Review tabs. This can remove unwanted formatted cells, which can slow down the workbook. By optimizing the workbook using the feature, users should be able to have files with smaller sizes and faster responses.

Another feature coming to Excel for the web is the “Formula Argument Assistance” card, which will serve as a guide as the user writes a formula. In general, it provides descriptions of the spreadsheet arguments and samples, giving you a better understanding when writing a formula.

Lastly, Excel for web users will have a new experience dedicated to easier data organization. This is through the new drag-and-drop ability in Queries Pane, which will let users easily sort and move queries between folders.

Meanwhile, versions of Excel for Windows and Mac are getting the new ability for the @mentions feature to assign tasks. Here, users will notice a “Assign to” option in the comments. When selected, the comment will be converted into a task, and you can tag a team member included in the Excel worksheets or Word documents. The task will then be sent as email notifications.

Lastly, Excel for Windows is finally getting a new feature that will allow the blocking of untrusted XLL Add-Ins, which are being used by bad actors to distribute malware. To recall, the ability was first reported in January after being spotted in the Microsoft 365 roadmap, which shows Microsoft’s plan to introduce the feature to worldwide desktop users of the Excel product in Monthly Enterprise Channel, Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel, General Availability, Preview, and Current Channel. After this, the Redmond company released the features to Insiders in the Excel Feb 2023 update.