Microsoft Excel now allows you to import data from PDF documents

Microsoft recently released a new Insider Fast build for Office for Windows Desktop. This Version 2006 (Build 12905.20000) comes with one of the most requested data related features in Microsoft Excel. In Excel, you can now import, refresh and analyze data from PDF documents.

To use this feature, go to the Data tab > Get Data > From Files > From PDF.

Starting in Excel 2016, you use Get & Transform to connect to external data and perform advanced queries. It works mostly the same as Power Query, but it’s not an add-in – it comes installed, and you’ll find it on the Data tab of the ribbon.

Source: Microsoft