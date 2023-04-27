Microsoft Edge will allow you to disable optional features

Microsoft Edge is not the fastest internet browser out there, but the software giant is at least trying to make it faster. However, the company’s approach to making it faster is interesting. Microsoft is working on a new Edge feature to allow users to disable optional features.

By disabling optional features, users are expected to get a more efficient and faster Edge browser. Microsoft has not defined “optional features,” so we do not know which ones will be eligible to be turned off.

Not all optional features are useless for everyone. So, Edge will let you decide which ones are useless to you. You will be able to remove select optional features and keep others as is. You can change your mind later if you need those functionalities by downloading them.

Microsoft described the new functionality as follows:

Microsoft Edge now lets you turn off optional browser features so as to make it the fastest browsing experience for you. Features that are turned off are still available to you but will require a small download to enable.

Microsoft is currently testing the ability to disable optional features in Edge Canary. This is a controlled rollout, so not everyone will get it today. If you are one of the lucky users to get the option to disable optional features, navigate to Settings> Optional features. You do not require to enable a flag for this to work.

It looks like Microsoft will let you remove some of Edge's features:https://t.co/t1HbJS6nhS

.

I wonder what other features will be included in that section in the future… Games? E-tree? ? pic.twitter.com/9aQC146rJM — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) April 26, 2023

We will get more clarity over which capabilities will be labeled as optional in the coming days. Meanwhile, you can download the Edge Canary web browser here from the official Microsoft Edge Insider website.