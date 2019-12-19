Ahead of the official launch in January, Microsoft has been hard at work to add new features to Edge. With the latest update, Microsoft will allow Edge users to share webpages via a custom QR Code. The feature is currently available for Canary users but we expect it to roll out to everyone before the official release.

The feature was first spotted by Reddit users and once enabled, will add a QR Code option to the address bar. The feature has been enabled for some Canary users by default but if you’re interested then you can enable it yourself by going to edge://flags and searching for “Enable sharing page via QR Code”. Once you find it, just enable the flag to get access to the feature. In our case, the feature did show up but didn’t work as intended but it could just be a bug.

The feature can come handy especially for mobile users or businesses targetting mobile users. Unfortunately, the feature isn’t available in Dev or Canary at the moment but we expect it to show up soon.