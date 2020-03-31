Microsoft Edge mobile apps will get Collections feature in the coming months

Microsoft Edge’s Collections is a general-purpose tool that allows you to collect, organize, export, and share content you find on the web. You can open Collections with a simple click and easily drag and drop webpages, text, or images into a group – without having to open another page or application. Microsoft last month announced that Collections feature is rolling out to all Edge browser users in the Canary and Dev channels.

Yesterday, Microsoft announce that Collections for desktop will be coming to the Stable channel soon. Microsoft also announced that Collections feature will be coming to Edge mobile apps later this Spring. Just like the Collections desktop experience, you can easily create, access and sync your Collections across all your mobile devices.

Source: Microsoft