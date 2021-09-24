Microsoft is working on a new feature in Edge 96 Canary which may replace Collections, Microsoft’s pinboard-like feature which can be used to organize and remember research on the web.

The new edge-followable-view flag has the following description:

Try the followable web beta Your existing collections won’t be migrated, but followable web feature is coming soon and you can switch back at any time. – Mac, Windows, Linux

Unfortunately, the description is not very illuminating, but it may relate to the new Follow feature Chrome is working on.

The Chrome Follow feature lets people follow a website and get the latest updates from that website in the Following tab within Discover in Chrome.

It is not clear if a new RSS reader would be more desirable to readers than a pinboard feature, but it may offer users a greater ability to customise their news feeds than the current MSN feed offers.

We will keep our readers updated on this news as it is clarified over the next few weeks.

via Leo Varela