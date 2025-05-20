Microsoft Edge Integrates Local AI and Enterprise Tools at Build 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

On May 19 at Build 2025, Microsoft pushed new upgrades to Edge, turning its browser into a sharper tool for developers and businesses.

Edge now supports local AI through experimental APIs powered by Microsoft’s Phi-4-mini model. Developers can run tasks like text generation, summarization, and editing directly inside the browser, without cloud processing. These APIs are live now in Edge’s Canary and Dev channels, with more models and platforms coming soon.

Also read: Microsoft Offers to Unbundle Teams from Office 365 to Address EU Antitrust Concerns

The browser also rolled out a new PDF translation tool. With it, users can convert entire PDFs into over 70 languages instantly. It’s available in the Canary build today, with wider release expected next month.

For enterprise users, Edge for Business added a Copilot Chat sidebar. It automates repetitive work like summarizing pages or answering common queries. Microsoft also built in free site-blocking tools for safer browsing in work environments.

Microsoft framed these moves as part of its shift toward more private, device-driven AI. By packing tools directly into Edge, the company aims to reduce dependency on external services while boosting speed and control.

Other than Edge, Microsoft’s developer conference – Build 2025- also featured several other announcements, such as AI chatbots for websites. You can read more about them here –