Microsoft has updated the Immersive Reader in the latest Microsoft Edge Canary browser with new options.

The Immersive reader now lets you choose from 3 different column widths, allowing you to customise the readers for whichever width is most comfortable for you.

Another change new element in the latest Edge Canary is the addition of a Share option in the right-click menu on links, which lets you share a link you are clicking on, rather than the whole page itself.

The improvements are available in Edge Canary, build 94.0.981.0.

Source: Leo Varela.