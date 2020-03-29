Microsoft Edge for iOS will soon get new home screen customization features

Microsoft yesterday released a new Insider build update for Edge browser. This 45.2.10 build comes with new home screen customization features.

You can now customize the home screen of your Edge browser based on your preference. You can also enable Bing Image of the day feature to have Bing image on your home screen. You can select among the following page layouts:

Focused

Inspirational

Informational

Custom

These page layouts are already available on the Edge browser on the desktop. As always, this update also includes some general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Download the Edge browser from Apple App Store here.