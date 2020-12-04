To be able to manage tabs is a bit tricky, especially if you have a gazillion of tabs open in your browser. Though for Chrome users, managing tabs is easy, thanks to Tab Groups and Tab Groups Auto-Correct features — the former lets you label and group your tabs, which you’ll be able to collapse and expand later, while the latter automatically creates tab groups when multiple pages from the same domain are opened. Nevertheless, Chrome is no longer the only browser that you’ll need to use to get a taste of these two useful features.

The Chromium-based Microsoft Edge now supports Tab Groups and Tabs Groups Auto-Correct features. However, these features aren’t available for every Edge user — you’ll need the Edge Canary version 89.0.722.0 installed on your computer. Also, these features aren’t turned on by default, so you’ll need to enable the features, and doing that will require you to enable the following two flags:

Tab Groups

Tab Groups Collapse

You can follow the below steps to enable Tab Groups and Tab Groups Auto-Correct features.

How to enable Tab Groups and Tab Groups Auto-Correct features

Open Edge Canary(version 89.0.722.0 or above). Visit edge://flags. Type “Tab Groups” in the search box and enable the flag and that will turn on the Tab Group feature. Similarly, you’ll need to type “Tab Groups Auto-Create” and enable the flag to Tab Groups Auto-Correct feature. Lastly, restart the browser in order for these changes to take effect.

You can know more about these two features here. Also, let’s know whether these features are useful to you.

via Techdows