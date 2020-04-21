Microsoft today announced the release of v84.0.488.1 build for the Microsoft Edge Dev. The new update brings the Shy UI for fullscreen mode, better icon management and more along with plenty of fixes and improvements to the web browser. You can head below to check out the full changelog of the update.
Added features:
- Added a dropdown UI when browsing in fullscreen mode to be able to access tabs and the address bar without exiting fullscreen (unofficially referred to as Shy UI).
- Added a management policy to prevent the creation of a desktop shortcut when Edge is installed.
- Added messaging to inform users when the internal PDF reader is disabled via the “Always Open PDF Externally” management policy.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where protected video on certain websites doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue dragging a tab out of a window sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where opening an InPrivate window on Mac crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where cancelling an autofill payment card authentication sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where navigating from an IE mode website to a non-IE mode website in the same tab sometimes crashes the browser.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to check for updates on edge://settings/help showed a “Could not create Component” error.
- Fixed an issue where Read Aloud and Grammar Tools sometimes don’t work.
- Fixed an issue where Application Guard windows sometimes fail to open on devices with low battery.
- Fixed an issue where exporting a Collection to Excel sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where importing autofill data from other browsers sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where pinning websites to the Taskbar fails when the site’s name is too long.
Changed behavior:
- Improved the number of situations where browser sign-in is supported even though the browser is running with admin privileges.
- Increased the languages supported for spellchecking when using the Windows-native spellchecker.
- Fixed an issue where a Jumplist is missing or incorrect after installing Edge.
- Fixed an issue where password fields on webpages sometimes can’t be typed into.
- Fixed an issue where icons are missing from menus.
- Fixed an issue where text sometimes isn’t visible in PDFs.
- Fixed an issue where the “Press F11 to exit full screen” notification sometimes appears on the wrong screen.
- Fixed an issue where deleting an item in History scrolls the page back to the top.
- Fixed an issue where websites that are added to Collections sometimes fail to load an accompanying image for its Collection item.
- Fixed an issue where dragging and dropping items into a Collection sometimes results in images that don’t load.
- Fixed an issue where some Collections UI isn’t visible when the browser is using zoom levels > 100%.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the Touch Bar media scrubber sometimes doesn’t appear on pages that have media.
- Fixed an issue where the Favorites bar or find on page popup sometimes aren’t visible in the Shy UI.
- Fixed an issue where items on the Downloads shelf sometimes appear highlighted even when they’re not being hovered over or clicked.
- Fixed an issue where form autofill sometimes suggests incorrect card or address info when some fields of a webpage are already filled in before autofill is triggered.
- Fixed an issue where the street portion of saved addresses can’t be removed when editing a saved address in Settings.
- Changed Collections to use the name of the collection as the sheet name when exporting a collection to Excel.
- Disabled the Pinning Wizard in guest windows.
Known issues:
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator. We hope that this will be improved now that version 81 is released to Stable.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
- At certain zoom levels, there is a noticeable line between the browser UI and the web contents.
You can head to the Microsoft Edge website to download Microsoft Edge Dev. If you are already using Microsoft Edge Dev then it should update automatically. Alternatively, you can go to Settings>About and download the update manually for Microsoft Edge Dev.
