Microsoft today announced the release of the v87.0.637.0 build for Edge Dev channel.
The update brings only one new feature – the ability to activate Shy UI with a gesture. Shy UI is a dropdown UI when browsing in fullscreen mode to be able to access tabs and the address bar without exiting fullscreen.
The full changelog includes:
Added features:
- Added the ability to swipe downward on touchscreens to activate Shy UI.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash due to sync.
- Fixed an issue where changing the browser’s theme and then using Shy UI crashes the browser.
Changed behaviour:
- Fixed an issue where the Cookies and Site Permissions Settings page is blank.
- Fixed an issue where the Collections pane is sometimes blank.
- Fixed an issue where right-clicking on items in the right-click menu doesn’t select them.
- Fixed an issue where some websites like Kaltura show an error that the browser is blocking 3rd party cookies.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to enter Immersive Reader results in an error on certain pages.
- Fixed an issue where using the Save As option when downloading a file causes the file location prompt to show the same folder every time it first opens instead of the most recently used folder.
- Fixed an issue where translating content on a page with multiple languages sometimes gives an error that the language it’s being translated to is the same as the current language, even though there is some text on the page that can be successfully translated.
- Fixed an issue where uninstalling a website installed as an app from outside of Edge (for example, from the Control Panel) sometimes doesn’t cause the app to be removed from Edge’s list of Apps.
- Fixed an issue where Caret Browsing stays enabled after the browser is closed.
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/articles/known-issue-adblock-causing-errors-on-youtube/m-p/14… for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing favorites get duplicated after we made some previous fixes in that area. The most common way this is triggered is by installing the Stable channel of Edge and then signing into it with an account that has already signed into Edge before. Fixing this should be easier now that the deduplicator tool is available. However, we’ve also seen duplication happen when running the deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so while we wait for some of the fixes we’ve made to come to Stable, make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- After an initial fix for it recently, some users are still experiencing Edge windows becoming all black. Opening the Browser Task Manager (keyboard shortcut is shift + esc) and killing the GPU process usually fixes it. Note that this only appears to affect users with certain hardware and is most easily triggered by resizing an Edge window. For users with discrete GPUs, updating graphics drivers may help.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
- There are some issues where users with multiple audio output devices sometimes don’t get any sound from Edge. In one case, Edge becomes muted in the Windows Volume Mixer and unmuting it fixes it. In another, restarting the browser fixes it.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments