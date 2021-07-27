Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 93.0.961.2 with improved media autoplay settings and more

Microsoft today released the new v93.0.961.2 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with improved media autoplay settings, improved Settings menu and several bug fixes. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features:
- Added an allow list to media autoplay settings.
- Added the ability to un-ignore password health alerts for a particular website.
- Combined the Settings pages for Start, Home, and New Tab pages.
- Enabled the new Share experience by default.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget crashes when switching browser profiles.
- Fixed a crash when navigating to certain pages.
- Fixed an issue on Mac where the browser crashes after being open for a while.
Edge Dev Channel Changed behavior:
- Fixed an issue on Mac where PDFs sometimes don’t display at the correct size. Thanks for being persistent in reporting this and making sure we knew about it!
- Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes open to blank windows.
- Fixed an issue where printing specific pages of a PDF sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where an error message that “Update policies are configured but will be ignored because this device isn’t domain joined.” unexpectedly appears when updating the browser.
- Fixed an issue where extension icons sometimes aren’t visible.
- Reduced the number of irrelevant entries saved in autofill.
- Temporarily disabled the ability to change fonts in Immersive Reader on Linux.
Edge Dev Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
