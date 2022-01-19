Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 99.0.1135.5 with Web Capture support in PDFs and more

Microsoft today released the new v99.0.1135.5 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to use Web Capture in PDFs, ability to change the units that the air temperature is shown in on Edge mobile apps. support for Data Loss Prevention on websites by default, new management policies and more. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features and bug fixes:
- Added the ability to use Web Capture in PDFs.
- Added address bar dropdown content when first clicking on the address bar like Edge Legacy had.
- Added the ability to change the units that the air temperature is shown in on mobile’s new tab page.
- Enabled support for Data Loss Prevention on websites by default.
- Un-deprecated the management policy to control if the Win Http Proxy Resolver is Enabled, which will be re-deprecated at a later time.
- Added a management policy to Allow the Games Menu (note that updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have happened yet).
- Added an experimental WebView2 API for Clearing Browsing Data (Issue 140).
Improved reliability on mobile:
- Fixed a crash when creating a new tab.
- Fixed a crash when viewing the new tab page.
- Fixed a crash when using Read Aloud.
- Fixed a crash when using InPrivate tabs.
Changed Behavior:
- Fixed an issue where certain search providers can’t be removed from edge://settings/searchEngines.
- Fixed an issue where the new tab page is sometimes blank or shows the offline page unexpectedly.
- Fixed an issue where the Collections pane sometimes crashes or goes blank.
- Fixed an issue where the spellcheck setting is sometimes missing from edge://settings/languages.
- Fixed an issue where the Favorites Bar setting sometimes can’t be turned on.
- Fixed an issue where Guided Switch kicks in to switch to another profile when it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue with Collections where certain popups sometimes appear repeatedly even after they’ve been dismissed.
- Fixed an issue on Linux where menus sometimes don’t respond to input.
- Fixed an issue on mobile where the new tab page is broken or blank.
- Fixed an issue on iOS where sync doesn’t work.
- Temporarily disabled support for PDF Linearization due to Chromium Issue 1064175.
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
