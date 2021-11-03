Microsoft releases Edge Dev channel build 97.0.1060.2 with an option to print even or odd pages

Microsoft today released the new v97.0.1060.2 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to draw arbitrary highlighting on PDFs, option to print even or odd pages and more. Find the full change log of Edge Dev Channel build below.
Added features and bug fixes:
- Added the ability to draw arbitrary highlighting on PDFs.
- Added an option to print even or odd pages.
- Combined autofill and password generation on account sign-up webpages to be able to create new website accounts in a single click.
- Combined personal info and payment info autofill on certain shopping websites to be able to apply coupons and checkout in a single click.
- Enabled by default one-click password updating by adding a button to the leaked passwords Settings page that goes directly to the website’s password update page and then using password generation to automatically fill in a new password.
- Added the Downloads button to windows opened with the –app command line flag.
- Management policies (updates to documentation and administrative templates may not have occurred yet):
- Added a policy to control if the Internet Explorer Mode Toolbar Button is Enabled.
- Added a policy to control if the ability for Edge to automatically Enhance Images is Enabled.
- Added a policy to control if Accessibility Image Labels are Enabled, which controls if a service can be used to generate descriptions for images that don’t already have them.
- Developer:
Edge Dev Improved Reliability:
- Fixed a crash on launch on Linux.
- Fixed a crash on Mac when clicking the … button.
- Fixed a crash on Mac when updating the browser.
- Fixed a crash when closing the browser.
- Fixed a crash when closing certain popups.
- Fixed a crash when searching for text in a PDF.
- Fixed a crash when using video capture.
- Fixed a Web Widget crash when switching profiles.
- Mobile:
- Fixed a crash when typing in the address bar.
- Fixed an issue where closing the browser and then immediately re-opening it will crash it.
- Fixed a crash when sending a tab to another device.
- Fixed a crash when viewing certain Settings pages.
- Fixed a hang when navigating on iOS when using a VPN.
- Fixed a hang when navigating in IE mode tabs.
- Fixed a hang in Kids Mode when installing a theme.
- Fixed an issue where background processes were crashing frequently, leading to high CPU use.
- Developer:
- Fixed a crash in WebView2 apps when using certain management policies (Issue 1860).
- Fixed a crash in WebView2 apps after downloading a file (Issue 1723, Issue 1765).
Changed Behavior:
- Renamed Web Widget to Edge Bar.
- Changed the keyboard shortcut to open a new Application Guard window.
- Reduced the number of alerts that the browser is out of date for work/school users whose browser (and therefore updates) is managed by their organization.
- Reduced the number of sites that get upgraded to HTTPS when Automatic HTTPS is enabled that shouldn’t be, such as intranet sites.
- Fixed an issue where Automatic HTTPS can sometimes cause navigations to hang if the website forcibly navigates back to an HTTP page.
- Fixed an issue where PDF layout is remembered between print jobs when it shouldn’t be, causing the default print layout to be incorrect for the page layout of the current PDF.
- Fixed an issue where PDFs with both portrait and landscape pages don’t print properly because all pages are forced into a single layout.
- Fixed an issue where the browser constantly steals focus from other apps.
- Fixed an issue where attempting to show the original text after translation of text on a webpage sometimes fails.
- Fixed an issue where dragging and dropping files into webpages in order to upload them fails.
- Fixed an issue where the mini context menus appear on websites they shouldn’t because those websites have their own menus that appear upon text selection.
- Fixed an issue where context menus don’t appear when triggered by touching a touchscreen.
- Fixed an issue where the vertical tabs pane scrolls slower with big turns of the mouse wheel than with small ones.
- Fixed an issue where bulk deletion of passwords in the password Settings page doesn’t respect the current page filter.
- Fixed an issue where pinned side panes appear on top of fullscreen webpages.
- Fixed an issue where double-clicking a word to select it sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where Smart Copy sometimes results in certain data being copied twice.
- Fixed an issue where searches sometimes fail when using Family Safety.
- Fixed an issue where a dialog to choose an app to handle certain links unexpectedly appears.
- Fixed an issue where certain UI is hard to see or mis-colored if custom themes are installed.
- Fixed an issue where the user’s profile picture doesn’t load when signing into the browser.
- Mobile:
- Fixed an issue where the setting to choose if links can launch external applications is missing.
- Fixed an issue where location permissions for webpages are prompted for more frequently than expected.
- Fixed an issue where Guided Switch sometimes doesn’t work.
- Fixed an issue where certain internal sites can’t be logged into for work/school users.
- Fixed an issue where downloads sometimes fail.
- Fixed an issue on iOS where certain files fail to download.
- Fixed an issue on Android where work or school accounts sometimes can’t be accessed and instead ask to sign into the browser even though the user already is.
- Developer:
- Fixed an issue where WebView2 apps don’t work properly when the main view isn’t created by StartupUri (Issue 1577).
- Fixed an exception in .NET-based WebView2 apps (Issue 946).
Known issues:
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on YouTube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments