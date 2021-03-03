Microsoft today released the new v 90.0.810.1 build for Edge Dev channel users. This new build comes with the ability to resize vertical tab, PDF reader improvements and more.
Highlights include:
- Added the ability to drag and drop links onto the vertical tabs pane to open them in a new tab.
- Added the ability to resize the vertical tabs pane.
- Added support for more in-page translation languages.
- Finished rolling out the new mini context menus in PDFs.
Improved reliability:
- Fixed a crash on launch.
- Fixed a crash when adding a browser profile.
- Fixed a crash when right-clicking.
- Fixed a crash when dragging something into the vertical tabs pane.
- Fixed a crash on Mac when manually checking for Edge updates.
- Fixed a crash when printing multiple pages per sheet.
- Fixed a crash when playing audio.
- Fixed a crash on launch for work or school users with multiple browser profiles.
- Fixed a hang when closing Edge.
- Fixed a hang when opening Edge.
- Fixed an issue where website navigations sometimes fail when using a proxy.
- Fixed an issue where searching in the sidebar fails if too much text is selected as the search term.
- Fixed an issue where Edge stops getting updates when running on certain devices.
Changed behaviour:
- Fixed an issue where a profile error with the text “Some features not available. Something went wrong.” appears when opening Edge.
- Fixed an issue where opening subsequent favorites in a new tab from a folder dropdown on the favorites bar fails.
- Improved performance when searching for favorites.
- Fixed an issue where the active tab’s text appears grayed out, as if it weren’t active.
- Fixed an issue where the Downloads popup icon doesn’t appear on the toolbar while downloading a file of indeterminate size.
- Fixed an issue where printing only certain pages sometimes results in all pages getting printed.
- Fixed an issue where Edge shows an “unsupported hardware” message on certain devices.
- Fixed an issue where the Shopping icon appears on websites it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where the Syllables toggle in Grammar Tools isn’t working.
- Fixed an issue where selecting text in a PDF and then scrolling with a touchscreen or pen gesture causes the text to de-select.
- Fixed an issue where the vertical tabs pane scrolls unexpectedly for pinned tabs users.
- Fixed an issue where the Web Widget sometimes gets its own Taskbar icon when it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where opening a PWA or website installed as an app from a shortcut sometimes results in the site being opened in a regular browser tab instead of in its own window.
- Fixed an issue where resetting a PWA or website installed as an app from Windows Settings leaves the app in a buggy state where Windows shortcut don’t properly launch it anymore.
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect message about finding harmful software on your computer is sometimes displayed when signing out of Edge.
- Fixed an issue where the upcoming Extensions menu appears on PWAs and websites installed as apps when it shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where certain address bar icons stay in the address bar even for websites they don’t apply to when navigating an IE mode tab.
Known issues:
- Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. Microsoft is currently investigating.
- Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.
- Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.
- Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.
- Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but Microsoft is still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.
- Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.
This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.
Comments