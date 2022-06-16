Microsoft has released the second update to Edge 104 for the Dev Channel Insiders. Edge Dev 104.0.1287.1 adds several new features, including the display of notifications when Microsoft Rewards points increase, new option to provide translation information with feedback for Android, and a new policy to manage mini menu settings.

Edge 104.0.1287.1 also introduces a ton of improvements and bug fixes to improve the users’ overall experience. You can read more about the improvements and what’s been fixed in the latest Edge Dev build below in the complete official changelog.

Changelog

Microsoft released the first Edge 104 build for the Dev Channel Insiders earlier this month. The software giant has claimed that it’s planning to add a lot of exciting features with Edge version 104. We have already seen some of that in the previous build, and there could be more until Microsoft starts rolling out Edge 105 builds.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.

