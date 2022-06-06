Microsoft Edge is now rolling out the first build of Edge version 104 to introduce a couple of new features. Microsoft Edge build 104.0.1271.2 is now available for Edge Insiders registered in the Dev Channel. It is the first build of Edge version 104, and we will see several updates carrying the same version before Edge moves to 105.

The latest Edge update includes a group policy that allows enterprises to restrict the max length of username/password values added to the Edge Password Manager and a delete button for individual apps on the block external app list. However, the delete button is limited to iOS users only. Also, it adds several improvements, bug fixes, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Microsoft Edge build 104.0.1271.2 changelog

Meanwhile, Microsoft has finished testing Edge version 103 in the Dev Channel. Insiders in the Dev Channel got to test a lot of new features with version 103, and users have similar expectations from version 104 too. We might see Microsoft rolling out several new features for version 104 builds.

If you want to try these new features before Beta and stable channel users, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev here from the Official Edge Insider website. To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation.