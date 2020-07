Microsoft today released a new build to Microsoft Edge Canary channel users. This new build v86.0.593.0 comes with the new tab preview feature. Tab previews can be useful for many users. They offer a thumbnail glimpse of the current page when you move your mouse pointer over a tab.

Note: Microsoft has not enabled the tab preview feature to all Canary channel users. So, there is a possibility that this feature won’t work for you right away.

Thanks to @Leopeva64 for the tip.