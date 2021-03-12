Microsoft announces changes to Edge browser release cycle

In order to align with the recently updated Chrome web browser release cycle, Microsoft today announced changes to Edge browser release cycle. Microsoft will switch to the 4-week major release cycle cadence to deliver new features even faster to customers.

Since enterprise customers will find it hard to manage the 4-week release cycle, Microsoft is introducing an Extended Stable option aligned to a longer, 8-week major release cycle.

About Extended Stable option:

Extended Stable option will still get all the great innovation and security from the 4-week cycles, just delivered at a more manageable pace.

In between major releases, customers choosing the Extended Stable option can expect a biweekly security update with the most important fixes.

Everything else will be delivered on the extended schedule every eight weeks.

This new release cycle is expected to start with Edge 94. You can get more info on the updated Microsoft Edge Release Schedule page.

Source: Microsoft