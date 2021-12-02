Today Microsoft released Microsoft Edge Beta Build 97.0.1072.21 as part of their regular 4-weekly update cycle.

The Beta channel is considered to be the most stable preview channel, only releasing features well tested in the Canary and Dev version of the browser. The last major release was on 28nd September, with more minor bug fixes since.

Microsoft Edge Beta Build 97.0.1072.21 brings the following new features and improvements:

Use current profile to sign into websites when multiple work or school accounts are signed in on a device. When multiple work or school accounts are signed in on a device, users will be asked to choose an account from the account picker to continue their visits to websites. In this release, users will be prompted to allow Microsoft Edge to sign in to the websites automatically with the work and school account signed into current profile. Users can turn this feature on and off in Settings/Profile preferences .

AccessibilityImageLabelsEnabled – Get Image Descriptions from Microsoft Enabled

CORSNonWildcardRequestHeadersSupport – CORS non-wildcard request header support enabled

EdgeDiscoverEnabled – Discover feature In Microsoft Edge

EdgeEnhanceImagesEnabled – Enhance images enabled

InternetExplorerModeTabInEdgeModeAllowed – Allow sites configured for Internet Explorer mode to open in Microsoft Edge

OpenMicrosoftLinksInEdgeEnabled – Always open links from certain Microsoft apps in Microsoft Edge

SameOriginTabCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Same Origin Tab capture by these origins

ScreenCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Desktop, Window, and Tab capture by these origins

SerialAllowAllPortsForUrls – Automatically grant sites permission to connect all serial ports

SerialAllowUsbDevicesForUrls – Automatically grant sites permission to connect to USB serial devices

SmartScreenDnsRequestsEnabled – Enable Microsoft Defender SmartScreen DNS requests

TabCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Tab capture by these origins

WebSQLInThirdPartyContextEnabled – Force WebSQL in third-party contexts to be re-enabled

WindowCaptureAllowedByOrigins – Allow Window and Tab capture by these origins

Edge Beta can be downloaded at Microsoft here.