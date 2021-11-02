Today Microsoft released Microsoft Edge Beta Build 96.0.1054.8 as part of their regular 4-weekly update cycle.

The Beta channel is considered to be the most stable preview channel, only releasing features well tested in the Canary and Dev version of the browser. The last major release was on 28nd September, with more minor bug fixes since.

This is the first release on Chromium 96, and brings the following new features and improvements:

Launch Progressive Web App (PWA) directly via protocol links. Let installed PWAs handle links that use a specific protocol for a more integrated experience.

Let installed PWAs handle links that use a specific protocol for a more integrated experience. Learn how to solve math problems with Math Solver. We’re excited to announce that you can use Math Solver in Microsoft Edge to get help with a wide range of mathematical concepts. These concepts range from elementary arithmetic and quadratic equations to trigonometry and calculus. Math Solver lets you take a picture of a handwritten or printed math problem and then provides an instant solution with step-by-step instructions to help you learn how to reach the solution without help. Math Solver also comes with a mathematical keyboard that you can use to easily type math problems. This keyboard eliminates the need to search around a traditional keyboard to find the math characters you need. After solving your problem, Math Solver provides options to continue learning with quizzes, worksheets, and video tutorials.

New Policies

ApplicationGuardUploadBlockingEnabled – Prevents files from being uploaded while in Application Guard.

AudioProcessHighPriorityEnabled – Allow the audio process to run with priority above normal on Windows.

AutoLaunchProtocolsComponentEnabled – AutoLaunch Protocols Component Enabled.

EfficiencyMode – Configure when efficiency mode should become active.

ForceSyncTypes – Configure the list of types that are included for synchronization.

InternetExplorerIntegrationComplexNavDataTypes – Configure whether form data and HTTP headers will be sent when entering or exiting Internet Explorer mode.

InternetExplorerModeToolbarButtonEnabled – Show the Reload in Internet Explorer mode button in the toolbar.

PrintPostScriptMode – Print in PostScript Mode.

PrintRasterizePdfDpi – Print in Rasterize PDF DPI.

RendererAppContainerEnabled – Enable renderer in app container.

SharedLinksEnabled – Show links shared from Microsoft 365 apps in History.

TyposquattingCheckerEnabled – Configure Edge TyposquattingChecker.

Edge Beta can be downloaded at Microsoft here.