Microsoft Edge Beta for Android was updated yesterday in Play Store. With this new update, parents can now sign in with their Microsoft Family account to get real-time web activity reporting, content filtering, and other secure features to help keep their kids safe on mobile.
This update also includes some general bug fixes and performance improvements.
You can download Microsoft Edge beta on your Android smartphone from the below link or you can head over to Google Play Store.
Developer: Microsoft Corporation
Price: Free
Comments