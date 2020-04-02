Microsoft has released two new theme packs to celebrate Earth Day 2020 — ‘Earth Day Natural World 2020’ and ‘Earth Day Living World 2020’, both of which contain more than 10 4K wallpapers.

Earth Day Living World 2020

Gallery

This Earth Day 2020, celebrate wildlife around the world in vivid 4k – a free, exclusive 15-image set for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Earth Day Living World 2020’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

Earth Day Natural World 2020

Gallery

This Earth Day 2020, focus on the beauty of habitats around the world in stunning 4k – a free, exclusive 20-image set for Windows 10 Themes. These images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

You can download the ‘Earth Day Natural World 2020’ theme pack from this link, or you can click on the below link.

After downloading the collection, go to Start > Settings > Personalization > Themes and click on the theme you prefer.

To apply and change to the most appropriate colour, based on the current wallpaper, go to Customize > Colors > Automatically select a primary colour from the background.

via WalkingCat