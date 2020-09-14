Drawing a close to one of the more bizarre stories of 2020 (and that is saying a lot), the Wall Street Journal reports that Oracle has won the bidding war for the US operation of TikTok.

Things are a bit more complicated, however, as it seems Oracle will merely be the “trusted tech partner” running TikTok’s cloud.

Microsoft’s competing bid for the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand operations of TikTok had apparently been rejected by ByteDance.

It is not clear how TikTok US will now operate, but it seems the company will be spun off as an independent operation instead of being sold outright.

Given the political difficulties of running a social network, do our readers agree Microsoft was better of losing? Let us know below.

via the Verge