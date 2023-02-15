Microsoft disables IE on certain Windows 10 versions today via Edge update

After officially retiring Internet Explorer on June 15 last year, Microsoft is permanently disabling Internet Explorer to some Windows 10 systems today, February 14.

Microsoft continues to push everyone to embrace Edge as its official browser. Part of this move is by disabling the IE browser on Windows systems via an Edge update. This will affect the Windows 10 client SKUs, Windows 10 IoT, and Windows 10 Enterprise Multi-Session. Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server, meanwhile, remain unaffected by the change.

“The retired, out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 desktop application has been permanently disabled through a Microsoft Edge update on certain versions of Windows 10,” the company announces in a post. “IE11 visual references, such as the IE11 icons on the Start Menu and taskbar, will be removed by the June 2023 Windows security update (“B” release) scheduled for June 13, 2023.”

According to the company, aside from the Windows security update (“B” release) in June, the optional preview “C” release for certain Windows 10 versions will also remove IE11 visual references. On the other hand, this current Edge update rollout could last days to a week. Once implemented, the users will be redirected to Microsoft Edge if they try to access the old browser.

“Users will see a dialogue box when they are transitioned to Microsoft Edge,” adds Microsoft. “When they try to click any IE11 icons or other entry points, they will be redirected to Microsoft Edge. Their browsing data is automatically brought over to Microsoft Edge from IE11 so they can seamlessly continue browsing.”

On the other, Microsoft promises to continue supporting IE Mode in Microsoft Edge until 2029 to continuously aid organizations that still depend on IE.