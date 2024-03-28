Microsoft delays Copilot for Microsoft 365 launch for higher education customers

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Higher education institutions and students will have to wait an extra month to access Copilot for Microsoft 365, the premium AI add-on for Microsoft 365. Originally scheduled for an April 1st launch, Microsoft has pushed back the availability date to May 1st, 2024. No reason was given for the delay in the official blog post.

Initially, Copilot for Microsoft 365 will only be available to institutions with Microsoft 365 or Office 365 A3 or A5 licenses. Those with A1 licenses will have to wait for a future update, promised by Microsoft in the coming months.

Earlier this month, we shared that Copilot for Microsoft 365 would be available for higher education institutions to purchase as an add-on for their students aged 18+ on April 1st, 2024. Availability is now planned for May 1st, 2024. In terms of eligibility requirements, students or faculty must be assigned Microsoft 365 or Office 365 A3 or A5 licenses. In the coming months, we will expand eligibility to include A1 as well.

Educational institutions can purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365 through resellers participating in the Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program or directly from their Microsoft account team. Customers in China will have an additional option – a dedicated web store selling Copilot for Microsoft 365 licenses specifically for faculty members, launching on April 5th, 2024.

