Microsoft announces new Microsoft Defender for Endpoint capabilities on iOS and Android

Microsoft yesterday announced several new Microsoft Defender for Endpoint capabilities for Android and iOS. First, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint mobile app now has a new look with support for light and dark themes. Second, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint now works on devices that are enrolled using non-Intune mobile device management (MDM). Third, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on iOS can now detect whether iOS device is jailbroken or not. Finally, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Tunnel VPN capabilities in the Microsoft Defender for Endpoint app for Android.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint features:
- Protection against phishing coming from browsing, email, apps, and messaging platforms
- Scans for malware and potentially unwanted apps (on Android)
- Blocking of unsafe connections as well as access to sensitive data (on Android)
- A unified security experience for SecOps in Microsoft 365 Defender
Source: Microsoft
