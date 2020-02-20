Microsoft Defender ATP antivirus coming to iOS and Android later this year

Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) is a complete endpoint security solution that offers preventative protection, post-breach detection, automated investigation, and response. Microsoft Defender ATP is already available on Windows and Mac platforms.

Microsoft today announced the public preview of Microsoft Defender ATP for Linux. Microsoft also announced that Microsoft Defender ATP is coming to iOS and Android mobile platforms later this year. Microsoft will reveal more information about it at the RSA Conference. With today’s announcement, Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection now offers comprehensive protection across multiple platforms through a single solution.

Features of Microsoft Defender ATP:

Threat and Vulnerability Management.

Tools to surgically reduce the attack surface.

Next-generation protection to block threats and malware.

Endpoint detection and response to detect advanced attacks.

Automated investigation and remediation of threats.

Managed threat-hunting service.

Microsoft today also announced the general availability of Microsoft Threat Protection (MTP) that offers the built-in intelligence, automation, and integration to coordinate protection, detection, response, and prevention by combining and orchestrating into a single solution the capabilities of Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) (endpoints), Office 365 ATP (email), Azure ATP (identity), and Microsoft Cloud App Security (apps).

