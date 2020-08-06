Microsoft has revealed that their online subscription service Xbox Live Gold is here to stay.

After the company discontinued the ability to purchase a yearly subscription for Live Gold and removed references to the service from their terms and services, many thought that Microsoft would be removing the barrier to play multiplayer gaming for their next-gen consoles.

In an article from The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson explained that Xbox Live Gold is not planned to be phased out and is an important part of the ecosystem’s future.

“We have no plans to discontinue Xbox Live Gold at this time,”revealed the Microsoft spokesperson. “It is an important part of gaming on Xbox today, and will continue to be in the future.”

“The update to ‘Xbox online service’ in the Microsoft Services Agreement refers to the underlying Xbox service that includes features like cross-saves and friend requests.”

“This language update is intended to distinguish that underlying service, and the paid Xbox Live Gold subscription. There are no changes being made to the experience of the service or Xbox Live Gold.”

With Microsoft’s terms and agreements instead opting to refer to the online service as Xbox Online services, many were under the impression that Microsoft would be incorporating the multiplayer access into the new Xbox Game Pass subscription or require users to purchase a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.