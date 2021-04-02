After many leaks, Microsoft has officially confirmed the date of this year’s Build event.

Build is Microsoft’s yearly developer event where they announce new technologies for enterprise and other developers.

A page referencing Build 2021 has now gone up, announcing the date of the event from the 25th to 27th May 2021.

The page notes:

May 25-27 2021 Microsoft Build is where developers, architects, start-ups, and students learn, connect, and code together, sharing knowledge and expanding their skillset, while exploring new ways of innovating for tomorrow.

A Microsoft spokesman also confirmed the data to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley.

Registration has not opened yet.