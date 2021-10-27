You can now publish Clipchamp videos directly to TikTok

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Clipchamp

Last month, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Clipchamp, an in-browser video creation and editing experience which combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU). Today, Clipchamp announced integration with TikTok. With TikTok integration, you can easily share the videos created on Clipchamp to TikTokdirectly  with a single click.

Source: Clipchamp

