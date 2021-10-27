You can now publish Clipchamp videos directly to TikTok

Last month, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Clipchamp, an in-browser video creation and editing experience which combine the simplicity of a web app with the ability to process video using the full computing power of a PC with graphics processing unit (GPU). Today, Clipchamp announced integration with TikTok. With TikTok integration, you can easily share the videos created on Clipchamp to TikTokdirectly with a single click.
Announcement: We’ve integrated with @tiktok_us! ? Create and share videos quicker than ever! #videoediting #tiktok #clipchamp pic.twitter.com/q5ui39NKNd
— Clipchamp (@clipchamp) October 27, 2021
Source: Clipchamp
