Microsoft’s Cameo feature in PowerPoint will allow you to integrate your Teams camera feed into your presentation

Microsoft today announced a new feature in PowerPoint that will make remote presentations more effective and immersive. Instead of just presenting your slides, the new Cameo feature in PowerPoint will allow you to integrate your Teams camera feed into your presentation. You can customize how and where you want to appear on your slides, and it will also offer layout recommendations for optimal viewing.

When it’s time to present, use PowerPoint Live in Teams for an immersive remote presentation.

Cameo feature will be available from early 2022.

Source: Microsoft